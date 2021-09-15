JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- Joseph Paul McLeod, 34, of Pascagoula, pleaded guilty to capital murder Tuesday before Circuit Judge Dale Harkey.

McLeod is one of four men charged in the homicide of 29-year-old Dustin Suttles. His body was found Sept 22, 2020, floating in the Pascagoula River.

In exchange for his plea, Harkey sentenced McLeod to life without parole.

The other men charged in the homicide are Zachary Cooper of Moss Point, Jason Lee Miller of Lucedale and Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says they are all still in jail without bond, awaiting grand jury action.