PASCAGOULA, Miss. - The Pascagoula Senior Center will reopen on November 2, 2020 for limited activities, officials announced Wednesday.
The programs available will be line dancing and an exercise class. Line dancing will be held Monday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Exercise will be held Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Pottery is expected to resume the week of November 9.
Those interested in participating in Senior Center activities must pre-register by calling (228) 769-8329 and sign a liability waiver. All participants will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Temperatures will be screened upon entry, masks will be required inside the building at all times, and social distancing will be enforced.
In compliance with Executive Order 1527, only 10 people total will be allowed inside the Senior Center
