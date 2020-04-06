JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A Pascagoula woman died early Sunday morning when her car slammed into a brick barrier wall.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports the accident happened just after midnight in front of a home on Fountain Bleu Road near the Gulf Park Estates community in Ocean Springs.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says the 28-year old woman, Danica Cedotal, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.
