MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories is now testing for coronavirus on it's own without needing to send samples to the CDC, which state health leaders have been doing for several weeks.
Going forward state health leaders aren't expecting to do any more testing than usual now that they’re processing patients on their own.
Less than ten patients in Alabama have been tested so far through the CDC.
Dr. Karen Landers says the coronavirus risk is still low in Alabama.
Though there are still no reports of the disease in our state, now that we’re surrounded by states with confirmed cases, including Florida, Georgia and Tennessee it may not be long before we do see it here.
“As this continues... cases continue in other states we do expect that we will have cases in Alabama,” Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Dr. Landers says patients must meet specific criteria to be approved for testing.
“Certainly if we had a person travel to a high risk area and had certain criteria such as fever, cough, lower respiratory symptoms... again this is all spelled out on our website…. then we would consider those persons to be someone we need to test.”
If a patient doesn’t meet the criteria, but physicians would still like them tested, they can also contact some commercial labs in the state that will also be testing for coronavirus.
Dr. Landers reminds Alabamians a lot can be done to protect ourselves.
“Our preventive measures will help us to reduce the risk of spread of this virus.”
She says people who have not traveled to places where there have been outbreaks or do not have respiratory symptoms do not need to be tested.
Dr. Landers says the most important thing is to practice good hygiene, stay home when you’re sick and stay away from sick people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.