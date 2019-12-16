Paula Deen in Foley for restaurant grand opening

Paula Deen making a stop in Baldwin County Monday morning!
The superstar southern chef is in town for the grand opening of her Paula Deen’s Kitchen in downtown OWA in Foley.
Fans began lining up as early as 5 am Monday morning to meet Deen. The first 200 in line were invited to her book signing, beginning right after the ribbon cutting.
Deen says it was a no brainer to bring a location here to the Gulf Coast, after she herself grew up vacationing in the area.
“We’re right here on the Gulf Coast, and this is just going to be a great attraction. One glance, and you know its going to be big,” said Deen.
The new restaurant has 8,000 square feet of dining space, and seats nearly 300 people.
The menu is full of fried foods and good ole fashioned southern cooking.
