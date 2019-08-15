Good news for people who work and travel along Florida Street in Mobile.
The street is being paved between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road as part of drainage repair project.
Business people and motorists are pleased to see the latest phase.
David Greene with Greene & Phillips said, "We are very fortunate now that the city has allowed the road to be open. We have new asphalt, the road is functional."
Paul Wimpee with Wimpee's Floor Center, Inc., said, "Now, I can get to my store without going through all these ruts and ditches."
Dawn Beasley lives near the area said, "Thank goodness. My children go to school around the corner and its been a pain to get in and out, so its great."
The entire project is expected to be finished in November.
