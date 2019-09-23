MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Helmet on and ready to go, you can usually find 13-year-old Winston Eiland riding his bike most afternoons.
"It's one of my favorite things to do... is just ride around this neighborhood," said Winston.
Last week, like he's done so many times before, he rode his bike up to the Walgreen's at the Loop.
"I rode up there and left it outside the window where I usually leave it... so I could see it from inside," said Winston.
When he came out a short time later, the bike he had worked and saved for nearly a year was gone.
"I went in and I told the cashier and of the people in there helped me look all around for it in the parking lot and stuff and it wasn't there," recalled Winston.
His parents filed a police report -- and made a flier - including pictures of the stolen bike. They also checked nearby pawn shops.
After hearing the story, Corey's Pawn & Gun at the Loop wanted to help.
"We said we have one we could help him out with. We gave the mother one so the boy wouldn't have a terrible experience... You know -- yes there is bad that happens, but to also make sure there is also some good that can happen as well," Mack Mason, Corey's Pawn & Gun.
Loading the bike up, his mom surprised Winston after school.
"She came in picked me up and she was like I have good news for you... And she opened the car and this bike was sitting there," said Winston.
He's been riding it ever since.
"I was really thankful that they did something so nice. Let's you know there are good people in the world," said Winston.
"It's not always about money. There's a time that you have to make money... But this is not one of those times. This is a time where you could do good," said Mason.
Not only restoring a teen's good faith in humanity, Winston is also ready to pay it forward.
"If I do get my bike back -- I will pass this bike on to someone else who needs it," said Winston.
We have requested the Walgreen's surveillance video of the suspect stealing the bike from Mobile Police and hope to share that with you.
