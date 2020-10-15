PENSACOLA, Fla. - The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast event in Pensacola, Florida on Oct. 24-25 at the Pensacola Bay Center has been postponed to early 2021. The postponement was announced Thursday.
PBR encourages fans to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled event, which is yet to be determined.
Any refunds will be issued from the original point of purchase. We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff.
