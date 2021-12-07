MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- It's been 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor.

A somber day in Mobile aboard the USS Alabama Tuesday as the fifty Alabamians who were killed on December 7, 1941 were read, one by one.

Tom Bowser, a veteran himself, was at the ceremony. His parents both survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Bowser said, "My parents were both at Pearl Harbor the day it was attacked. My mother was a Navy nurse. My dad was a pharmacist mate. They were both at the Pearl harbor hospital. They never talked about it. They didn't want to remember. I don't blame them a bit. I came to honor them."

Some 24-hundred service members and civilians were killed in Japan's surprise attack. The bombing of the US Naval base in Hawaii nearly destroyed the entire Pacific fleet.

One day later, the US declared war on Japan and officially entered World War Two.

The USS Alabama, that now proudly represents Mobile, served in that war.

Bowser said it's crucial not just to remember the attack, but also to teach younger generations about it so history doesn't repeat itself.

"We need to know what happened, why we're here. What it means to be free...Freedom is not free. We pay for it. Even today in peace, all our service men are away from home for the holidays," said Bowser.