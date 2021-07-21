ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida High Patrol reports a pedestrian died after being struck late Tuesday night on State Road 292, or North Pace Boulevard.

That was just before 10 p.m. near West Lakeview Avenue.

The FHP says a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on North Pace Boulevard and approaching West Lakeview Avenue when a pedestrian attempted to cross North Pace Boulevard and traveled into the path of the Ford resulting in a collision.

Escambia County EMS transported the male pedestrian to Baptist Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 56-year-old man driving the pickup and a 31-year-old female passenger were not injured.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.