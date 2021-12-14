A pedestrian was struck by a Niceville police patrol car in Florida's Okaloosa County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the man, a 41-year-old Niceville resident, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to an FHP news release, a Niceville police officer was using a laser device to conduct speed control operations while parked in a driveway on East John Sims Parkway about 8:41 a.m. Monday.

The release states that when the officer observed a vehicle going over the posted speed limit the officer turned on the car's emergency lights and attempted to exit the driveway to pursue the speeding car. But, the release goes on to state, the officer failed to observe a pedestrian on the sidewalk at the driveway entrance.

The police vehicle then struck the pedestrian, according to the release.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.