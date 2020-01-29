NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) -- A DeFuniak Springs woman died after she was struck by two Tuesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. She died at the scene, authorities said.
The FHP says a vehicle traveling west on Florida Road 20 approaching Live Oak Street with another vehicle trailing behind when Ginger Drake, 41, a pedestrian, entered the roadway into the path of the vehicle.
The vehicle struck Drake, and she was thrown to the ground, according to the FHP. The second vehicle also struck Drake while she was still in the roadway, FHP said
