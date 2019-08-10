A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 11:00 p.m., Aug. 9, has claimed the life of a Castleberry man.
Authorities say 42-year-old Adrian Christopher Salter was killed when he was run over by a 2004 Ford F150.
Salter was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fl where died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford, W. L. Rudolph, 66, also of Castleberry was uninjured in the crash.
The crash occurred on County 92, 10 miles northwest of Castleberry.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
