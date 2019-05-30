MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was transported to a local hospital early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
It was around 5:30 a.m. when Mobile Fire-Rescue Department units were dispatched to the intersection of Interstate 65 and Government Boulevard/U.S. 90.
Responders on the scene told FOX10 News the man did not appear to have suffered a life-threatening injury.
