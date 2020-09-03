MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was struck by a vehicle on I-10 westbound near Rangeline Road after exiting her vehicle to following a blowout.
Police say at approximately 5:53 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, the victim had a tire to blowout which caused the driver to strike the retaining wall. They say her vehicle was disabled in the left travel lane.
According to police, the victim was standing in the emergency lane when an approaching vehicle swerved to the lane to avoid a collision with the vehicle, striking the victim in the process.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, September, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Street in reference to a bullet hole in a door. The victim stated that she discovered a bullet hole in her screen door when she got home. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.