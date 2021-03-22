The Florida Highway Patrol reports the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 10.

This happened at about 4:14 a.m. today.

The FHP says a 29-year-old man was walking on the westbound side of I-10 at mile marker 54 partially in the outside travel lane. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Okaloosa EMS.

Authorities are not yet release the name of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.

The FHP says the driver of the vehicle was a 59-year old DeFuniak Springs man.