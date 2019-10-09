Pedestrian killed on Noel Avenue

Police respond after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Noel Avenue in Mobile Tuesday night, Oct. 8, 2019.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Mobile.

This happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Noel Avenue and the Interstate 65 Service Road.

Police confirmed Tuesday night that a pedestrian was struck and killed there.

On Wednesday, the MPD named the victim -- 34-year-old Kennardo Finklea.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that two men were walking northbound on I-65 Service Road in the northbound lane. A pickup truck also traveling northbound in the northbound lane stuck one of the men, police said.

Finklea was pronounced dead on the scene. 

