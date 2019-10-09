MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Mobile.
This happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Noel Avenue and the Interstate 65 Service Road.
Police confirmed Tuesday night that a pedestrian was struck and killed there.
On Wednesday, the MPD named the victim -- 34-year-old Kennardo Finklea.
According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that two men were walking northbound on I-65 Service Road in the northbound lane. A pickup truck also traveling northbound in the northbound lane stuck one of the men, police said.
Finklea was pronounced dead on the scene.
