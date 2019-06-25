MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Emergency responders were on the scene early Tuesday morning where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in West Mobile.
This was happening shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Knollwood Drive near Granada Avenue and Oakleigh Trace Court, south of Cottage Hill Road.
Mobile police officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded. An ambulance left the scene before 6 a.m.
Traffic was initially diverted from turning onto Knollwood from Cottage Hill, but traffic on the roadway since was allowed to pass.
There's no word yet on the condition of the victim or the specific circumstances.
