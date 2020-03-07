A pedestrian believed to be in his mid-twenties was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 98 (Harbor Boulevard) in Destin Friday night.
Authorities say Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area near 172 Harbor Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
They say the driver was heading eastbound when the pedestrian, who was not at a crosswalk, appears to have stepped in front of her vehicle while trying to get to the south side of the highway.
Deputies say there were multiple witnesses to the accident. The identity of the victim is not yet available.
