MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are continuing to ask questions about deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Mobile.
We're told this happened Tuesday night on Noel Avenue, off the Interstate 65 Service Road.
Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed there.
No other details have been released as yet by authorities.
