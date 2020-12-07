MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Pediatric specialists across the country have grown concerned that young children may be left out for some time when it comes to accessing a COVID-19 vaccine if they’re not included in research trials soon.
At this point only children as young as 12 years old have been included in those trials.
In just a matter of weeks University Hospital will be one of many across the state to receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines-- first from Pfizer and then Moderna.
As it stands both vaccines will only be available to adults since children weren’t included in initial vaccine trials.
In late October kids as young as 12 were included in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial and last week Moderna said it would soon start testing it’s Coronavirus vaccine in children 12 to 17.
Dr. Benjamin Estrada, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at USA Health, says he believes “a good number” of parents around the nation would be willing to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Across the country there is a desire among parents to try to do what’s best for their children,” said Dr. Estrada.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical associations are calling for even younger children to be included in COVID trials-- ASAP-- to prevent a significant delay in their access to vaccines.
Dr. Estrada says despite the fact that the most severe cases of COVID involve older people with high risk conditions, young children’s access to vaccines is just as important.
“Children are affected, children can be hospitalized with COVID-19 and children can have severe disease also…it’s not an irrelevant process in children,” he said.
Dr. Estrada says health experts like himself are hoping the vaccine will prevent transmission of COVID, which is an important factor, especially when it comes to asymptomatic children.
While a vaccine for younger children may not be available as soon, that doesn’t mean they can’t be protected.
“The message here is that once the vaccine is widely available for the general population, people can take the vaccine. One way to protect children is for adults and other individuals get immunized so that we don’t pass the virus to children.”
Dr. Estrada says--while it’s a big question-- vaccines for kids could be on the way sooner than we think.
“Sometimes when companies have done adult trials first, some of that information obtained from adult trials can help sometimes to speed up the pediatric trials.”
Dr. Estrada says even once we have access to vaccines other practices we’ve gotten used to, like wearing masks and social distancing, won’t be going away any time soon.
