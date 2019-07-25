Pencils and Glue for Bingo and Brew happening tonight at Fairhope Brewing Company

Tonight you can have some fun and throw back some cold ones all for a good cause.
Tonight marks the fifth annual Pencil and Glue for Bingo and Brews at Fairhope Brewing Company.
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals and United Way of Baldwin County Young Leaders Society are teaming up with the brewery and Crow Shields Bailey to raise money for school supplies for kids on the Eastern Shore.
All proceeds will go to the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization in Daphne and the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club to help purchase school supplies for those in need.
“Each year we keep getting a bigger and bigger crowd out and its so awesome to see all of these people coming out to support these students and make sure they have the school supplies they need to be successful," said Denise Curtis with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The fundraiser starts at 5:30 and lasts through 8 pm tonight.
All you have to do is bring a 10 dollar donation for each bingo card.
