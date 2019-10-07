MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Statistics show domestic violence is a problem in our area. But, it is also a crime that officials say many times goes unreported — so, the problem is likely more widespread than the numbers show.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and several events are planned for our area. The Hats and Pearls Luncheon is put on by the Penelope House, and you are invited!
