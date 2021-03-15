PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her daughter, 17, of Pensacola on one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a 3rd degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a 3rd degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a 3rd degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a 1st degree misdemeanor.)

Officials say the investigation began in November 2020 when the Escambia County School District contacted FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts.

They say the investigation found that Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter, a student at Tate High School, had accessed student FOCUS accounts.

Carroll had district level access of the school board’s FOCUS program which is the school district’s student information system. FOCUS users are required to change their password every 45 days and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date.

In October 2020, hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court voting were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes originating from the same IP address within a short period of time.

Agents uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to FOCUS linked to Carroll’s cell phone as well as computers associated with their residence, with a total of 246 votes cast for the Homecoming Court.

Multiple students reported that the daughter described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes. The investigation also found that beginning August 2019, Carroll’s FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were of Tate High School students.

Carroll was arrested today and booked into the Escambia County Jail, with a bond set at $8500. Her daughter was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.