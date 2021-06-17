Some good news this morning, if you use the Pensacola Bay Bridge: It is reopening to four lanes of traffic in phases.
Two lanes of westbound traffic are now open to drivers.
And, the remaining two lanes of eastbound traffic are expected to be open later this morning.
An important note: The speed limit in that area is still 35 miles per hour, as additional work on the bridge continues.
