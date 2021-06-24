PENSACOLA, Fla. --Escambia County Public Works and the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) are pleased to announce the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier on Casino Beach will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 26 at 6 a.m.

The pier will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The 1,471-foot Gulf-side fishing pier was significantly damaged from Hurricane Sally last September and has been closed while the county worked with FEMA. After an onsite meeting with FEMA representatives, the county received approval to move forward with temporary repairs in June, and those repairs are now complete.

The Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier hosts an on-site bait and tackle shop at the base of the pier where those wishing to fish can rent or purchase gear.

The pier sells daily passes and charges separately for observers versus those fishing. For pricing, click here. Though, due to a national coin shortage, only exact cash transactions will be accepted at this time. Credit card and debit card transactions are also accepted.