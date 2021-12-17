ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) – A bicyclist died Friday evening after colliding with a car.
The accident occurred on Gulf Beach Highway west of Lownde Street at 6:37 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP said the bicyclist was traveling west on Gulf Beach Highway and in the center of the roadway. The rider then steered the bicycle into the path of a sedan that was traveling westbound, colliding into the sedan, according to witnesses at the scene.
The 46-year-old bicyclist, a resident of Pensacola, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. According to the accident report, the bicyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet.
FHP continues investigating the fatal crash.
