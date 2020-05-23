Pensacola Blue Wahoos list stadium on Airbnb

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos came up with a game plan to put their stadium to use in the absence of minor league baseball.
The Blue Wahoos, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, listed the team's stadium on Airbnb starting at $1,500 a night.
The listing says they stadium is a three-time recipient of the Southern League Ballpark of the Year award and the reigning Best View in Double-A. Officials say the stadium is the ultimate rental.
According to the Airbnb post, "guests staying at the ballpark will have full access to the newly-renovated and fully-furnished clubhouse, a large bedroom with 10 beds, the batting cage, and the field itself."
The large bedroom is connected directly to the clubhouse and has four bunk beds and two queen-sized beds, allowing 10 to sleep comfortably. It also includes two flat screen televisions and a kitchenette with a fridge, freezer, coffee-maker, and microwave, according to the listing.
See the full listing here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.