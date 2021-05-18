PENSACOLA, Fla. --The Pensacola Bay Cruises Ferry Service is set to reopen Wednesday, May 19 with daily service, seven days a week, between Downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. Ferry trips last approximately 50 minutes, and all-day free parking is available at each of the departure sites.
Tickets will cost:
• Adults = $13 each way ($26 roundtrip)
• Seniors (62 and up), military, disabled persons, students = $10 each way ($20 roundtrip)
• Youth (3-15) = $7.50 each way ($15 roundtrip)
• Children 2 and under are free
• A locals card may be purchased for additional discounts
The Ferry service operation schedule is below, and the schedule will be updated on pensacolabaycruise.com:
Monday - Thursday Departures
• 6 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola (750 Commendencia St.)
• 7 a.m.: Pensacola Beach, Quietwater Landing (400 Quietwater Beach Road)
• 8 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 9 a.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 6 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 7 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
Friday Departures
• 6 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 7 a.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 8 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 9 a.m.: Pensacola Beach
• Noon: Downtown Pensacola
• 1 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 2 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 3 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 6 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 7 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
Saturday and Sunday Departures
• Noon: Downtown Pensacola
• 1 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 2 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 3 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola
• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach
