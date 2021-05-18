Pensacola Bay Cruises
PENSACOLA, Fla. --The Pensacola Bay Cruises Ferry Service is set to reopen Wednesday, May 19 with daily service, seven days a week, between Downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. Ferry trips last approximately 50 minutes, and all-day free parking is available at each of the departure sites.

Tickets will cost:

• Adults = $13 each way ($26 roundtrip)

• Seniors (62 and up), military, disabled persons, students = $10 each way ($20 roundtrip)

• Youth (3-15) = $7.50 each way ($15 roundtrip)

• Children 2 and under are free

• A locals card may be purchased for additional discounts

The Ferry service operation schedule is below, and the schedule will be updated on pensacolabaycruise.com:

Monday - Thursday Departures

• 6 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola (750 Commendencia St.)

• 7 a.m.: Pensacola Beach, Quietwater Landing (400 Quietwater Beach Road)

• 8 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 9 a.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 6 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 7 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

Friday Departures

• 6 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 7 a.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 8 a.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 9 a.m.: Pensacola Beach

• Noon: Downtown Pensacola

• 1 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 2 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 3 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 6 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 7 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

Saturday and Sunday Departures

• Noon: Downtown Pensacola

• 1 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 2 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 3 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

• 4 p.m.: Downtown Pensacola

• 5 p.m.: Pensacola Beach

