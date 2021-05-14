Pensacola Bay Cruises announced Friday morning that, due to unforeseen circumstances, ferry service is suspended until further notice.

"Pensacola Bay Cruises apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused, and they have already begun the process of refunding tickets that were purchased," the company stated in its announcement.

“We are working diligently with federal entities for their approval and hope to begin ferry service as soon as possible,” said Joe Asebedo, general manager of Pensacola Bay Cruises.

Anyone with questions should contact Pensacola Bay Cruises at 850-466-3379 or on the company's Facebook page at facebook.com/CruisePcola.

Another notice will be sent when Pensacola Bay Cruises Ferry Service resumes operations, and an update will also be posted on the Facebook page, the company said.

For more information about Pensacola Bay Cruises, see pensacolabaycruise.com.