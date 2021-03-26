The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested the driver of a truck they say crashed into a golf cart, killing a man.

On Thursday, about 10 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit arrested the driver of the white Ford F150 pickup truck that was involved in the fatal crash. The crash killed the 81-year-old driver of a golf cart.

Arrested was James Ward Jr., 75, of Pensacola.

The FHP says it was determined Ward was driving his truck at a high rate of speed, west on Barrancas Avenue. Prior to the fatal crash, he ran off the roadway multiple times, colliding with the concrete barriers on the Bayou Chicco Bridge, according to the FHP.

Investigators say Ward displayed obvious signs of impairment during the investigation at the scene.

Ward was charged and booked into the Escambia County Jail for the following charges: one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide and possession of marijuana.

The fatal golf cart crash is still an ongoing case as far as investigation and more charges may be pending, the FHP says.