Pensacola man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted premeditated murder and more charges are pending, authorities said.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Jervon Fegins of Pensacola was booked into Escambia County Jail Thursday and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

The ECSO Gun Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Fegin’s home on the 2500 block of West Avery Street and found ammunition, ballistic panels and pepper spray.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Nov. 3 when deputies responded to the 3700 block of Frontera Circle in reference to a shooting victim. Authorities identified Fegins as the man who shot the victim in the leg and pepper-sprayed him.