PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – The Pensacola Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several people in relation to the vandalism of Winterfest decorations in downtown Pensacola on multiple nights.
If you know the identities of these individuals, you can call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1900; or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling at 850-433-STOP or by using the P3 App on a smartphone.
