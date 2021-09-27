The body of a missing Florida woman has been found in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

The Pensacola PD says that Sunday evening about 6 p.m. the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama located a body in a wooded area off Highway 113.

The body was identified as that of Latonya Antionette Baxter, 40, police said.

Baxter was reported missing on Sept. 12.

Roommate Giles Curt Jones, 38, was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with premeditated first-degree murder regarding Baxter’s death based on evidence she had been killed, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to obtain a cell phone that belongs to Jones, and on that phone was a photograph of Baxter, who was deceased with obvious signs of trauma, police said Sept. 15 when the arrest of Jones was announce. The photograph was taken on Sept. 11, police said.

"The Pensacola Police Department would like to thank the community and local surrounding agencies for their coordinated efforts with this ongoing multijurisdictional investigation," the agency said in a news release.