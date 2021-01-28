PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department made two arrests in connection to the 2018 death of an infant.
Police say the incident occurred on December 29, at 500 E Fairfield Drive (Pensacola Village.) The Criminal Investigations Division pursued the case which led to the arrests on Wednesday, January 28.
The infant’s mother, Brianna Scott (24), was arrested for child neglect causing great bodily harm/death. The infant’s father, Quadarris Saulsberry (31), was arrested for child neglect causing great bodily harm/death and homicide.
The Florida Department of Children and Families also assisted with the case.
“I am heartbroken over the loss of this child. At the same time I am proud of the way Detectives Lisa Alverson and Keith Tourney relentlessly pursued this case in order to bring justice for this victim. The Pensacola Police Department is, and always will be, committed to solving horrible crimes such as this one, no matter how long it takes.” – Chief Kevin Christman
