PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- It's a Thanksgiving week tradition.

“We’ve been doing it for a number of years and we’ll continue to do it as long as God blesses us to do it," said Police Chief Eric Randall.

This morning, the Pensacola Police Department met at Apple Market to deliver meals to thirty families in the city.

“Each corner of the city we picked a family," said Randall. "We picked families that we’ve interacted with throughout our time. Families that we know would benefit from these particular meals.”

Chief Eric Randall and close to 25 officers went from door to door dropping off meals and making memories with families.

“To see that young man come running out the house and run to that police car was just amazing. Just amazing. It brought tears to my eyes," said Randall.

The same goes for the families. The last couple of years have been challenging.

“I have had a really tough ordeal the last year," said Jennifer Rudolph. "Ever since Hurricane Sally my home was destroyed.”

But Jennifer Rudolph says today’s visit was a step in the right direction.

“For them to come and give back cause it’s been really hard to make ends meet and to get that special blessing it was a really good pick me up," said Rudolph. "It makes people feel a lot better when you have people in your corner.”

Today’s event was a real community effort. Manna food bank and local families also pitched in to make this Thanksgiving special for those in need.

“Just watching something so little make their day it’s just a really good feeling," said Samantha Foster.

Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away but everyone agrees today is a day they’ll remember for quite some time.

“It really warmed my heart today. I’m really ecstatic about it," said Rudolph. "We’ve been talking about it at work they was like Jennifer, Jennifer I'm so excited for you."

“And that’s what it’s all about," said Randall. "It’s about service. Service to your community, service to others and that’s the shining example of the police department and the community working together.”