PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Pensacola police detectives are receiving an influx of complaints about phone scams, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
They want to remind the public to never send money to anyone over the telephone whom they did not contact on their own.
The scammers are representing themselves as police, utility workers, and credit card companies. Some of them are using software that make the caller ID look like the call is from a legitimate source.
When in doubt, investigators say, ask the person for their name and a number where they can return the call. Citizens can also contact law enforcement when in doubt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.