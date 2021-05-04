PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Pensacola police detectives are receiving an influx of complaints about phone scams, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

They want to remind the public to never send money to anyone over the telephone whom they did not contact on their own.

The scammers are representing themselves as police, utility workers, and credit card companies. Some of them are using software that make the caller ID look like the call is from a legitimate source.

When in doubt, investigators say, ask the person for their name and a number where they can return the call. Citizens can also contact law enforcement when in doubt.