PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Pensacola police investigators have determined that a double shooting this morning was a murder-suicide, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

It happened in the 1800 block of North 8th Avenue.

Police say Joshua Lance Pittman, 35, shot and killed Anna Maria Kundera, 31.

Investigators say Pittman then turned the gun on himself, resulting in a fatal gunshot.

Other particular details in the incident are still under investigation, police say.