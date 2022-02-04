PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Pensacola police have made an arrest in a double shooting that occurred Wednesday on West Cervantes Street.
Charged with three counts of attempted murder is 17-year-old Maleik Hunter of Pensacola.
Police say Hunter shot at three people as they were walking along West Cervantes Street at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, striking two of them.
