PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Police Department reported via Twitter that shots were fired Tuesday morning near the police headquarters.
Police tweeted the following message shortly after 11 a.m.:
The area around the Pensacola Police Department has been locked down due to shots being fired in the parking lot of the PPD. Do not approach this area.
Within the hour, police followed that with a tweet indicating a man was dead as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot.
The area remained closed due to the resulting investigation, police said.
There were no injuries to officers, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.