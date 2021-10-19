PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Police Department reported via Twitter that shots were fired Tuesday morning near the police headquarters.

Police tweeted the following message shortly after 11 a.m.:

The area around the Pensacola Police Department has been locked down due to shots being fired in the parking lot of the PPD. Do not approach this area.

Within the hour, police followed that with a tweet indicating a man was dead as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The area remained closed due to the resulting investigation, police said.

There were no injuries to officers, police said.