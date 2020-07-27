PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police officers in Pensacola are being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old child last month.
The Pensacola Police Department on Monday provided this account:
On June 13, 2020, officers received a call that a three year old girl had been found floating in a swimming pool at a residence of the north side of town. Officer Kyle Skipper was the first to arrive and saw the child’s grandmother attempting CPR. The child was unresponsive and was not breathing.
Officer Skipper picked up the child and held her up off the ground and face down with one hand while using his other hand to firmly strike her back in an attempt to clear any obstructions. Officer Robert Lindblom arrived to assist, and as they were preparing to use the AED, she took a small breath. Officer Lindblom located a pulse after giving chest compressions. The officers laid the child on her side in an attempt to keep her airway clear. The officers used their fingers to clear vomit from the child’s mouth, and the child began breathing better and began to move. The Pensacola Fire Department arrived along with Escambia County EMS. The child was transported to the hospital. The attending pediatric physician advised that the overall outlook would take time to determine, however he stated that without the efforts of the officers at the scene who got the child to start breathing, she would not have survived.
(1) comment
God bless the men and women in BLUE. There may be one or two somewhere that do not live up to the code, but the vast majority are irreplaceable. I support the police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.