Investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a Boston Whaler boat that was stolen during the night on May 1.
The suspect or suspects used the white pickup truck pictured in the accompanying photos to take it, police said.
Police said it looks as if the suspect(s) used covers on both sides of the truck to possibly hide a logo or other identifying marks.
If anyone has information on this crime, call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901, or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.[
