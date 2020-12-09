PENSACOLA, Fla.(WALA) -- Police in Pensacola say 56-year-old Homer Lee Ross has been charged with domestic violence kidnapping and battery.
They say the victim, 44-year-old Cicely White, has been found and is safe. Previously, officials put out a plea for the public to help find her.
According to investigators, the suspect and victim have an ongoing relationship and this was not a random kidnapping.
Earlier, police investigators said White was kidnapped late Sunday night in the area of Pace Boulevard and Belmont Street.
