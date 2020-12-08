UPDATE: Pensacola Police said the victim was found and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Pensacola Police investigators said a woman was kidnapped late Sunday night in the area of Pace Boulevard and Belmont Street.
According to detectives, they believe 44-year-old Cicely White was abducted around 11 p.m. by a muscular black male, about 6’1, with a short haircut, grey mustache, and grey beard wearing a grey/white striped shirt, grey pants, and a hat.
The victim is 5'6" and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
Police said the kidnapper possibly drives a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate light out. The vehicle was last seen traveled toward Pace Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
