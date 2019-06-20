Pensacola police say 21-year-old Marilyn Adrain Howard is missing and endangered. She was last seen at the Pensacola fishing pier on Monday, June 17th 2019 at approximately 10:00 pm.
Authorities say Howard has the mental capacity of a 10 to 12-year-old and is unable to take care of her essential needs such as medical, transportation and shopping. They say she is very trusting and may not realize the danger she is in.
She was last seen wearing a red blouse, gray leggings with black stripes, green flip flogs, and she had a black purse. She has black hair with pink streaks in it, and has a faded dolphin tattoo on her right leg. She stands 5’1 and weighs 160 pounds.
The attached photograph was taken in 2015. If you have and information about the whereabouts of Marilyn Howard, please contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1901, or call Crime Stoppers at 887-TIPS.
