An investigation is underway after someone fired from a vehicle early this morning while a Pensacola police officer was working traffic enforcement. The officer was not injured.
The incident occurred around 3:08 a.m. near the intersection of North J and Garden streets. At the time, Officer Sarah Barbosa was monitoring traffic from her vehicle on the north side of Garden Street between I and J streets.
Barbosa said a red two-door Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows traveling westbound on Garden Street slowed down as it crossed I Street. She then saw an individual reach their arm out the driver’s side window and shoot approximately four to five rounds from a firearm before speeding up to leave the scene. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area at the time.
The officer activated the blue lights on her patrol car in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going and fled on several streets. The last time she saw the vehicle it was headed eastbound on Cervantes Street and then possibly south on H Street.
The car is believed to be a 2016-2018 model Camaro with fog lights.
Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Lisa Alverson at 435 – 1971 or the Pensacola Police Department at 435 – 1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.