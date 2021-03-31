PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police in Pensacola are seeking a hit-and-run driver after a 15-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured.

Police say it happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say a pedestrian was walking west on Ten Mile Road towards Chemstrand Road when a vehicle, possibly a small dark-colored sedan, was traveling west.

The pedestrian was walking in the travel lane. The sedan slammed on brakes and attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian, police say.

Police say the front of the sedan collided with the back of the pedestrian throwing him to the right side of the vehicle onto the roadway. The sedan failed to stop at the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling west towards Chemstrand, according to police.

The sedan will have damage on the front bumper and hood, near the passenger side head light.

The pedestrian was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the sedan is asked to contact Trooper Knowles at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.