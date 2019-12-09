PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The City of Pensacola has experienced an apparent cyber attack, according to a city government Facebook posting.
The following message was posted Monday morning:
The City of Pensacola has experienced a cyber incident, and we have disconnected much of our city network until the issue can be resolved. Our IT Department is working diligently to resolve the issue. In the meantime, some city services have been impacted, including:
- City emails and phones
- 311 customer service
- Online payments including Pensacola Energy and City of Pensacola Sanitation Services
*911 and emergency services are NOT impacted and continue to operate*
*Online permitting is still available at my governmentonline.com*
Please be patient with us as we work to restore all services.
The FBI tweeted the following: "The City of Pensacola has notified the FBI of a potential cyber related incident. We are providing resources to assist. No additional information is available at this time."
