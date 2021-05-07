PENSACOLA. Fla. --Due to a significant increase in yard waste being placed curbside for pickup in recent weeks, City of Pensacola Sanitation is running approximately one to two weeks behind the normal yard waste pickup schedule.

This is only impacting yard waste pickup for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers. Garbage and recycling pickup continue to run on schedule.

For more information about City of Pensacola Sanitation Services, visit cityofpensacola.com.