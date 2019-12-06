PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – Friday’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola adds to a bloody decade at U.S. military installations.
Law enforcement authorities. The shooting has claimed the lives of four people, including the shooter, and sent seven others to the hospital. Some other shootings since 2009 have been deadlier, however.
The Pensacola shooting comes just two days after a shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii left two shipyard workers dead and other one injured.
Previous incidents range from domestic disputes with a single victim to mass casualties. Here is a look at those other fatal shootings:
July 2015: Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez died in shootout at military recruitment center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after killing four Marines. A police officer and a Marine recruiter sustained injuries.
April 2014: Specialist Ivan A. Lopez, an Iraq War veteran, shot three people to death and wounded 16 others before committing suicide at Fort Hood in Texas. Authorities said at the time that he was being treated for depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.
March 2014: Jeffrey Savage was attempting to board a Naval vessel in Norfolk, Virginia, when he fatally shot Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Mayo after the sailor jumped between the shooter and another sailor. Navy security forces shot Savage dead.
September 2013: A gunman at the Navy Yard complex in Washington, D.C., killed 12 people and injured four others. Officers who responded killed the shooter, Aaron Alexis.
June 2013: An Army captain assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas suffered a gunshot wound, allegedly at the hands of her common-law husband.
April 2013: Lloyd Gilbert, a civilian who worked at a parking lot at Fort Knox in Kentucky died outside the Army Human Resources Command building. Authorities charged a solder, Marquinta E. Jacobs, with murder. He is serving a 30-year sentence.
March 2013: Marine Sgt. Eusebrio Lopez, a tactics instructor, fatally shot two colleagues at the Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidates School in Virginia. The victims, a warehouse clerk and a field radio operator, both were corporals. The shooter then killed himself.
December 2012: Pfc. Grant Wise died from a gunshot wound just before Christmas at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. A military judge later sentenced Spc. Mashall D. Drake to 12 years in prison for the shooting.
June 2012: A shooting during a safety briefing at Fort Bragg in North Carolina left Lt. Col. Roy L. Tisdale dead. Authorities said a soldier who had been diagnosed with dementia, Spc. Ricky Elder, killed himself the following day.
May 2012: A vehicle crashing into a solder’s home at Fort Carson in Colorado led to a fight and a shooting of the driver.
April 2012: Army wife Jessica Rawls died at her home at Fort Campbell in Kentucky when her husband, Spc. Rico Rawls Jr., shot her. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot after a chase in which police pursued him into Georgia.
May 2011: Authorities said Sgt. Jason Seeds shot his wife at their home on the base of Fort Drum in New York.
November 2009: In perhaps the most notorious mass shooting on a military base in the United States, Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan fired on dozens of soldiers at a medical deployment center in Fort Hood, Texas. A judge sentenced Hassan to death; the casualties included 13 dead and 32 wounded.
July 2009: Army Sgt. Ryan Schlack tried to break up a fight at Fort Hood in Texas when Spc. Armano Baca shot and killed him. Baca is served a 20-year prison sentence.
June 2009: Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad, a self-described Islamic radical, fatally shot Army Pvt. William Long and wounded Quinton Ezeagwula at a recruiting center in Little Rock, Arkansas. A judge sentenced Muhammad to death.
